Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 6, 2017
Case Number
14230
Amount
$444.28
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Unknown Heirs of Helen Y. Smith Gardenhi, etc.
Address unknown
Address unknown
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.08600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
94.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
94 
Lot Square Ft.
3760 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 