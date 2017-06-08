Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 6, 2017
Case Number
14245
Amount
$4,014.63
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Rob M. Bergland, et al.
120 S. 7th St
Saint Maries Idaho 83861
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BERGLAND, ROB M. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.14200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
155.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
155 
Lot Square Ft.
6200 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 