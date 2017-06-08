Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 1, 2017
Case Number
881100
Amount
$390.30
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Christopher Chin, et al.
303 Mercer Street, Apt. A203
New York New York 10003
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U8 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
410 
Use Area
20425 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
ELEVATOR OFFCE >2 ST 
Neighborhood
21477 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.59800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
273.90 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
26063 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1971
Effective Age
1975
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
4085
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
16
Toilet Rooms
8
Total Fixtures
32
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
1
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
4
Wall Height
10

Building Amenity

Measure
5
Type
EL04
Floor Level
HYDR PAS1-2K# 200FPM

Building Use

Area
4085
Use Description
OFFICE-BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
4085
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST
Area
4085
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
2ND
Area
8170
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
UPP
 