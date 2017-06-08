Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 1, 2017
Case Number
881138
Amount
$3,859.77
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Burnside

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Three C's Management and Development Corp., et al.
7936 South Cottage Grove Ave.
Chicago Illinois 60619
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
THREE C'S MANAGEMENT AND DEVEL 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
6978 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
 
Neighborhood
26076 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.13800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6000 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
872
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1930
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3489
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
6
Living Units
6
Single Fixtures
7
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
29
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
3489
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UTL
Description
BMT
Area
3486
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
3489
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 