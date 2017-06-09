Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 7, 2017
Case Number
14255
Amount
$572.84
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Betty Taylor, et al.
17930 Parkmount Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44135
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4958 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
26071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.17200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
7500 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1239
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1912
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2479
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
2479
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
2479
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
2479
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 