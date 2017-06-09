Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 2, 2017
Case Number
881181
Amount
$414,590.21
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge K. Sutula

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Cleveland Heights Holdings, LLC, etc.
432 Walnut St., Ste. 212
Cincinnati Ohio 45202
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS HOLDINGS, LL 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
12 
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
12 
Zoning Code
C2 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
460 
Use Area
15841 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
35183 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.18400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
100.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
8000 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
831
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1928
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
4987
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
12
Living Units
12
Single Fixtures
12
Toilet Rooms
4
Total Fixtures
56
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
13

Building Use

Area
5867
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
5867
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
4987
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
4987
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP
 