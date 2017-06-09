Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice
- Date Filed
- June 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 881198
- Case Type
- Tort-medical malpractice
- Judge
- Judge C. Friedland
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Jayden Spitler, etc., et al.
4550 White Angel Dr.Perry Ohio 44081
Plaintiff's Attorney
Nurenberg Paris Heller & McCarthy Co LPA
600 Superior Ave., East
Cleveland OH 44114-2654
Defendant
University Hospitals of Cleveland, et al.
3605 Warrensville Center Rd., MSC 9110
Shaker Hts., OH 44122
