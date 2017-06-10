Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 5, 2017
Case Number
881256
Amount
$11,475.24
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Friedman

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Jennifer J. Schaller, et al.
3499 Cummings Road
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44118
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Schaller, Jennifer J. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.16000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
162.00 
Legal Frontage
41.50 
Average Depth
162 
Lot Square Ft.
6966 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 