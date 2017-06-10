Common Pleas Contract

Date Filed
June 5, 2017
Case Number
881290
Amount
$15,474.88
Case Type
Contract
Judge
Judge D. Gaul

Plaintiff

Filed by.
De Lage Landen Financial Services, Inc,
1111 Old Eagle School Rd.
Wayne Pennsylvania 19087

Plaintiff's Attorney

Brian Frank Kampman
Ziegler Metzger LLP
1111 Superior Avenue, Ste 1000
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

Northeast Ohio College Preparatory School, et al.
9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Ste. 107
Mentor Ohio 44060
