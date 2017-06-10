Common Pleas Contract
- Date Filed
- June 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 881290
- Amount
- $15,474.88
- Case Type
- Contract
- Judge
- Judge D. Gaul
Plaintiff
Filed by.
De Lage Landen Financial Services, Inc,
1111 Old Eagle School Rd.Wayne Pennsylvania 19087
Plaintiff's Attorney
Ziegler Metzger LLP
1111 Superior Avenue, Ste 1000
Cleveland OH 44114
Defendant
Northeast Ohio College Preparatory School, et al.
9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Ste. 107Mentor Ohio 44060
