Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 5, 2017
Case Number
881302
Amount
$3,831.19
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

W.J. Rollins, et al.
1520 Eddington Road
East Cleveland Ohio 44118
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U3 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
1056 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
AUTO REPAIR GARAGE 
Neighborhood
28073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.28000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
122.20 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
12200 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
S
Date Built
1930
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
ENL
Floor Area
1056
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
4
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
1056
Use Description
COMM SERVICE GARAGE
Description
1ST
 