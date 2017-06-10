Common Pleas Consumer Debt
- Date Filed
- June 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 881314
- Amount
- $600.00
- Case Type
- Consumer Debt
- Judge
- Judge P. Corrigan
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Emergency Professional Services, Inc.
Mason Schilling & Mason Co Lpa, P.O. Box 498367
Cincinnati, OH 45249
Plaintiff's Attorney
Mason Schilling & Mason Co., LPA
5181 Natorp Blvd Ste 202
Cincinnati OH 45249
Defendant
Kimberly Sullins
54950 Rockside Rd., Apt. 207Seven Hills Ohio 44131
