Common Pleas Consumer Debt

Date Filed
June 5, 2017
Case Number
881314
Amount
$600.00
Case Type
Consumer Debt
Judge
Judge P. Corrigan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Emergency Professional Services, Inc.
Mason Schilling & Mason Co Lpa, P.O. Box 498367
Cincinnati, OH 45249

Plaintiff's Attorney

Rachel Jill Mason
Mason Schilling & Mason Co., LPA
5181 Natorp Blvd Ste 202
Cincinnati OH 45249

Defendant

Kimberly Sullins
54950 Rockside Rd., Apt. 207
Seven Hills Ohio 44131
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 