Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 6, 2017
Case Number
881326
Amount
$2,459.08
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Lewis A. Cranshaw, et al.
6202 Heisley Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44105
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
ODIE PROPERTIES I, LLC. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2860 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
140.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
140 
Lot Square Ft.
5600 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
715
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
MTL
Floor Area
1430
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
20
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
20
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
715
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-FIN
Description
BMT
Area
1430
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1430
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 