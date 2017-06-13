Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 6, 2017
Case Number
881344
Amount
$236.01
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Gall

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

TRM Properties, LLC, et al.
1298 St. Charles Ave.
Lakewood, OH 44107
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
O'Donnell Adrian J & Barker, M 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.05700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
65.00 
Legal Frontage
38.00 
Average Depth
65 
Lot Square Ft.
2470 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 