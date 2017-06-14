Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 12, 2017
Case Number
14262
Amount
$5,805.25
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Imperial Group of the Western Reserve, Inc., et al.
150 E. Gay Street, 21st Floor
Columbus, OH 43215
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
IMPERIAL GROUP OF THE WESTERN 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
112.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
112 
Lot Square Ft.
4480 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 