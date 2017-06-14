Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- June 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 14264
- Amount
- $4,793.43
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128
Defendant
New Day Development, LLC, et al.
2000 Lee Rd., Ste. 220
Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
