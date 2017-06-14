Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 12, 2017
Case Number
14266
Amount
$7,929.75
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Cleveland Home Rental, LLC
3762 W. 128th St
Cleveland, OH 44111
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
J & J PROPERTIES, LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
130.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
130 
Lot Square Ft.
5200 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 