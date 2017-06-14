Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 12, 2017
Case Number
14269
Amount
$21,798.82
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Joel Latimore, et al.
2103 Helmsdale Dr.
Euclid, OH 44132
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
5948 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
22075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.16700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
36.80 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
7285 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
862
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
5948
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
5
Living Units
5
Single Fixtures
6
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
25
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
2974
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1636
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1338
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
2974
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 