Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- June 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 881415
- Amount
- $6,084.87
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge C. Friedland
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, OH 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gerner-Kearns Co., LPA
809 Wrights Summit Parkway
Ft. Wright KY 41011
Defendant
Edward J. Durda, et al.
7802 Jones Road
Cleveland, OH 44105
