Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 7, 2017
Case Number
881415
Amount
$6,084.87
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge C. Friedland

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, OH 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Reese Brinkman
Gerner-Kearns Co., LPA
809 Wrights Summit Parkway
Ft. Wright KY 41011

Defendant

Edward J. Durda, et al.
7802 Jones Road
Cleveland, OH 44105
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.07700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
105.00 
Legal Frontage
32.00 
Average Depth
105 
Lot Square Ft.
3360 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 