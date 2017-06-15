Common Pleas Tort-motor vehicle

Date Filed
June 8, 2017
Case Number
881488
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-motor vehicle
Judge
Judge P. Barker

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Gregory Grooms, et al.
1541 Parkhill Rd.
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44121

Plaintiff's Attorney

Kenneth Pascal Abbarno
The Skolnick Weiser Law Firm, LLC
Fifth Third Center
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority, et al.
1240 West Sixth Street, 6th Floor
Cleveland Ohio 44113
