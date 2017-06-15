Common Pleas Tort-motor vehicle
- Date Filed
- June 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 881488
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-motor vehicle
- Judge
- Judge P. Barker
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Gregory Grooms, et al.
1541 Parkhill Rd.Cleveland Heights Ohio 44121
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Skolnick Weiser Law Firm, LLC
Fifth Third Center
Cleveland OH 44114
Defendant
Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority, et al.
1240 West Sixth Street, 6th FloorCleveland Ohio 44113
