Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- June 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 881527
- Amount
- $57,825.19
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge S. Gallagher
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Rasheen Ali, et al.
1214 East 74th StreetCleveland Ohio 44103
