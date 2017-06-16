Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- June 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 14278
- Amount
- $3,026.30
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Georgia & Dimples, LLC
952 East 70 StreetCleveland Ohio 44103
About your information and the public record.
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- SIMS, LOTTIE
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- LR
- Zoning Use
- RET-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 5350
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- OTHER RETAIL NEC
- Neighborhood
- 26075
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.27100
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 96.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 11792
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- PRT
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- PR
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1950
- Effective Age
- 1930
- Exterior Walls
- B/C
- Floor Area
- 5325
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- N
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 0
- Toilet Rooms
- 2
- Total Fixtures
- 0
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 12
Building Use
- Area
- 1331
- Use Description
- STGE WHSE BASEMENT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 5325
- Use Description
- INDUST-MFCTR
- Description
- 1ST