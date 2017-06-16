Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 14, 2017
Case Number
14281
Amount
$17,847.85
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Lawrence L. Dunbar, et al.
1171 East 113 Street
Cleveland Ohio 44108
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
124.00 
Legal Frontage
41.00 
Average Depth
124 
Lot Square Ft.
4836 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 