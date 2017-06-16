Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- June 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 881605
- Amount
- $40,301.82
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge N. Russo
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas, etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Unknown Heirs, etc. of Carter Woodson, etc., et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
About your information and the public record.