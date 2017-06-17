Common Pleas Tort-motor vehicle

Date Filed
June 9, 2017
Case Number
881618
Amount
$8,346.20
Case Type
Tort-motor vehicle
Judge
Judge J. O'Donnell

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Esurance Property & Casualty Insurance Co., etc.
500 South Front St. Ste. 1110, C/O Jeffrey P. Nodzak, Esq.
Columbus, OH 43215

Plaintiff's Attorney

Jeffrey Patrick Nodzak
Allstate
500 S Front Street
Columbus OH 43215

Defendant

Thomas E. Hutchinson
468 Ponder Place, Apartment 304
Nashville Tennessee 37228
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 