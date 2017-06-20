Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 13, 2017
Case Number
881692
Amount
$2,213.09
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Gaul

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Nana Ella's Day Care Center Miles, Inc., et al.
2737 Belgrave Road
Pepper Pike Ohio 44124
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2280 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DAY CARE CENTER 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.15500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
150.00 
Legal Frontage
45.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6750 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
128
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1955
Effective Age
1967
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2280
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
5
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Amenity

Measure
128
Type
CPYC
Floor Level
CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP

Building Use

Area
453
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
2280
Use Description
CHURCH
Description
1ST
 