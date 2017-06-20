Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 13, 2017
Case Number
881696
Amount
$1,332.31
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

John Salim, et al.
11914 Detroit Ave.
Lakewood Ohio 44107
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
C2 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
130 
Use Area
2304 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
57080 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.14200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
100.90 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6182 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
576
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1919
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
STU
Floor Area
1152
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1152
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1152
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1152
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 