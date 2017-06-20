Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 13, 2017
Case Number
881704
Amount
$6,408.35
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Matia

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Man On A Mission, LLC, et al.
5247 Wilson Mills Road
Richmond Heights Ohio 44143
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
MAN ON A MISSION LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.09200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
100.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
100 
Lot Square Ft.
4000 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 