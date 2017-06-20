Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- June 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 881719
- Amount
- $64,183.96
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge S. Gallagher
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Pennymac Loan Services, LLC
3043 Townsgate Rd, Ste. 200Westlake Village California 91361
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227
Defendant
Henry Warren Jr., et al.
4512 East 131st StreetGarfield Heights Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 3
- Zoning Code
- U-4
- Zoning Use
- RET-
- Tax Disrtict
- 330
- Use Area
- 4770
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- STORE W/ WALKUP APTS
- Neighborhood
- 27073
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.27000
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 80.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 11760
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 1193
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- F
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1926
- Effective Age
- 1940
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 2385
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- UNH
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 3
- Single Fixtures
- 21
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 21
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 12
Building Use
- Area
- 2385
- Use Description
- STGE WHSE BASEMENT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 1192
- Use Description
- RETAIL-STORE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 1193
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 2385
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 2ND