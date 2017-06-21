Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- June 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 881743
- Amount
- $159,165.88
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge N. McDonnell
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae)
International Plaza Ii, 14221 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 1000
Dallas, TX 75254
Plaintiff's Attorney
Manley Deas Kochalski LLC
230 West Huron Road
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Baljinder Gill, et al.
5450 Gary Ave.Bedford Heights Ohio 44146
