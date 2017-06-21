Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 14, 2017
Case Number
881743
Amount
$159,165.88
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge N. McDonnell

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae)
International Plaza Ii, 14221 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 1000
Dallas, TX 75254

Plaintiff's Attorney

John Eli Codrea
Manley Deas Kochalski LLC
230 West Huron Road
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Baljinder Gill, et al.
5450 Gary Ave.
Bedford Heights Ohio 44146
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.17400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
138.00 
Legal Frontage
55.00 
Average Depth
138 
Lot Square Ft.
7590 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 