Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 14, 2017
Case Number
881756
Amount
$169,463.50
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC
4425 Ponce De Leon Blvd.
Coral Gables Florida 33146

Plaintiff's Attorney

Edward Gerard Bohnert
Reimer Law Co.
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139

Defendant

Najib Chedid, et al.
16208 Saint Clair Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44110
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
CHEDID, NAJIB 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2146 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
FRANCHISE FOOD STORE 
Neighborhood
22073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.38500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
188.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
16760 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1979
Effective Age
1985
Exterior Walls
B/C
Floor Area
2146
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
3
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
7
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
2146
Use Description
CONVENC-STOR
Description
1ST
 