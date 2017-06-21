Common Pleas Tort-misc
- Date Filed
- June 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 881785
- Case Type
- Tort-misc
- Judge
- Judge B. Corrigan
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Elaine Withers
2250 Community College Ave., Apt. 234Cleveland Ohio 44115
Plaintiff's Attorney
Steuer, Escovar & Berk Company L.P.A.
The Illuminating Bldg
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Etal Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority
The Root McBride Bldg., 6th Floor, 1240 West 6th Street
Cleveland, OH 44113
About your information and the public record.