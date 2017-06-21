Common Pleas Tort-misc

Date Filed
June 14, 2017
Case Number
881785
Case Type
Tort-misc
Judge
Judge B. Corrigan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Elaine Withers
2250 Community College Ave., Apt. 234
Cleveland Ohio 44115

Plaintiff's Attorney

Thomas James Escovar
Steuer, Escovar & Berk Company L.P.A.
The Illuminating Bldg
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Etal Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority
The Root McBride Bldg., 6th Floor, 1240 West 6th Street
Cleveland, OH 44113
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 