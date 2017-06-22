Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 15, 2017
Case Number
881854
Amount
$154,062.06
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge K. Sutula

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Bank of New York Mellon, etc.
C/O Specialized Loan Servicing Llc, 8742 Lucent Blvd, Ste. 300
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Karlean Magby, et al.
2093 South Green Road
South Euclid Ohio 44121
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
MAGBY, KARLEAN 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.17800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
155.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
155 
Lot Square Ft.
7750 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 