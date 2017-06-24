Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- June 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 881974
- Amount
- $114,895.70
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge P. Corrigan
Plaintiff
Filed by.
First National Bank of Pennsylvania
4140 East State St.Hermitage Pennsylvania 16148
Plaintiff's Attorney
Niekamp, Weisensell, Mutersbaugh & LLP
23 S Main St, 3rd Floor
Akron OH 44308
Defendant
Coffey and Ferrels, Inc., et al.
1441 W. 110th StreetCleveland Ohio 44102
About your information and the public record.
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 5
- Zoning Code
- MF-2
- Zoning Use
- APT-
- Tax Disrtict
- 10
- Use Area
- 5276
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- 4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS
- Neighborhood
- 51174
- Total Buildings
- 2
- Acreage
- 0.19400
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 50.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 8450
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 870
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- F
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 1920
- Effective Age
- 1940
- Exterior Walls
- FR
- Floor Area
- 1740
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 4
- Single Fixtures
- 16
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 16
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 9
Building Use
- Area
- 1740
- Use Description
- MULTI RES BSMT-UF
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 1740
- Use Description
- MULTI RESIDENCE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 1740
- Use Description
- MULTI RESIDENCE
- Description
- 2ND
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 1796
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- F
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 0000
- Effective Age
- 1940
- Exterior Walls
- FR
- Floor Area
- 932
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 1
- Single Fixtures
- 4
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 4
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 9
Building Use
- Area
- 864
- Use Description
- MULTI RES BSMT-UF
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 932
- Use Description
- MULTI RESIDENCE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 864
- Use Description
- MULTI RESIDENCE
- Description
- 2ND