Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 23, 2017
Case Number
14299
Amount
$360.29
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

A World For Humanity, Inc., et al.
1129 East 79th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44103
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
MIMS, TRINA & JOSEPH 
Class
RE 
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2760 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
1-FAMILY PLATTED LOT 
Neighborhood
26070 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.07600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
33.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3300 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
460
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
B/F
Floor Area
1380
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
N
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
3
Living Units
3
Single Fixtures
3
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
12
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
690
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1380
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1380
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
690
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP
 