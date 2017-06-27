Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- June 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 14299
- Amount
- $360.29
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
A World For Humanity, Inc., et al.
1129 East 79th StreetCleveland Ohio 44103
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- MIMS, TRINA & JOSEPH
- Class
- RE
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 3
- Zoning Code
- GR
- Zoning Use
- COM-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 2760
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- 1-FAMILY PLATTED LOT
- Neighborhood
- 26070
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.07600
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 33.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 3300
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 460
- Basement Type
- PRT
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- VP
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 0000
- Effective Age
- 1920
- Exterior Walls
- B/F
- Floor Area
- 1380
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- N
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 3
- Living Units
- 3
- Single Fixtures
- 3
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 12
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 10
Building Use
- Area
- 690
- Use Description
- STGE WHSE BASEMENT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 1380
- Use Description
- RETAIL-STORE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 1380
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 2ND
- Area
- 690
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- UPP