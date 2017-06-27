Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 23, 2017
Case Number
14301
Amount
$1,885.33
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Troy Simpson, et al.
4165 E. 148th St
Cleveland Ohio 44128
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
MILLER, ROMIR 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
115.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
115 
Lot Square Ft.
4600 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 