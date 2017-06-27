Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- June 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 14310
- Amount
- $8,647.09
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117
Defendant
Christopher Kendricks, et al.
3411 E. 47th StCleveland Ohio 44102
