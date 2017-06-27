Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 20, 2017
Case Number
882037
Amount
$55,864.41
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Jackson

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co.
Co Specialized Loan Servicing Llc, 8742 Lucent Blvd, Ste. 300
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Dorothy C. Minor, et al.
16306 Delrey Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44128
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.15400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
97.00 
Legal Frontage
85.00 
Average Depth
97 
Lot Square Ft.
6693 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 