Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 20, 2017
Case Number
882042
Amount
$110,000.00
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Donnelly

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
8742 Lucent Blvd., Ste. 300
Highlands Ranch Colorado 80126

Plaintiff's Attorney

Susana Elizabeth Lykins
Anselmo Lindberg and Oliver LLC
200 TechneCenter Drive, Suite
Milford OH 45150

Defendant

Christina Banks Wright, etc., et al.
18508 Lewis Dr.
Maple Heights Ohio 44137
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BANKS, CHRISTINA 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
140.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
140 
Lot Square Ft.
5600 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 