Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- June 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 882042
- Amount
- $110,000.00
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge M. Donnelly
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
8742 Lucent Blvd., Ste. 300Highlands Ranch Colorado 80126
Plaintiff's Attorney
Anselmo Lindberg and Oliver LLC
200 TechneCenter Drive, Suite
Milford OH 45150
Defendant
Christina Banks Wright, etc., et al.
18508 Lewis Dr.Maple Heights Ohio 44137
