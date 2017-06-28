Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 26, 2017
Case Number
14330
Amount
$5,699.38
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Krystal Jackson, et al.
1307 E. 110th St
Cleveland Ohio 44106
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
PATTERSON, JEAN 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.09900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
38.20 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4294 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1019
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2037
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
17
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
2037
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
2037
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
2037
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 