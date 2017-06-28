Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 26, 2017
Case Number
14334
Amount
$2,880.25
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Jeb Land Development, LLC
10035 N. Wintergreen Dr
Chardon Ohio 44024
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
JEB LAND DEVELOPMENT, LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.20500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
162.00 
Legal Frontage
54.80 
Average Depth
162 
Lot Square Ft.
8910 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 