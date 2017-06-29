Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 27, 2017
Case Number
14341
Amount
$2,746.14
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

John Harris, Jr., et al.
30799 Pinetree Rd., Ste. 275
Cleveland Ohio 44124
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U4 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
27140 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
1-UNIT WHSE <75000SF 
Neighborhood
28005 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.38400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
110.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
16735 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
SV
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1925
Effective Age
0
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
13570
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
4
Total Fixtures
12
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
15

Building Use

Area
13570
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
13570
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST
 