Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 27, 2017
Case Number
14346
Amount
$2,738.77
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Gregory E. Roberts, et al.
2241 E. 84th St
Cleveland Ohio 44103
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3962 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
26073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.08100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
45.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3510 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
988
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1492
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1235
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
988
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
3
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
3
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
12
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
988
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
988
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
988
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
494
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP
 