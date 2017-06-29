Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 27, 2017
Case Number
14363
Amount
$1,918.99
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Michael Winzig, et al.
4314 Southwest 3rd Ave
Cape Coral Florida 33914
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
Gas
Sewer
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U-11B 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
320 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
COMMERCIAL VAC LAND 
Neighborhood
42073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.44400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
242.00 
Legal Frontage
80.20 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
19360 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 