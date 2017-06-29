Common Pleas Contract

Date Filed
June 22, 2017
Case Number
882145
Amount
$179,099.36
Case Type
Contract
Judge
Judge W. Collier

Plaintiff

Filed by.
McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co., L. P. A.
101 West Prospect Ave., 1800 Midland Building
Cleveland, OH 44115

Plaintiff's Attorney

Charles Patrick Royer
McCarthy,Lebit,Crystal & Liffman Co. LPA
101 W Prospect Ave
Cleveland OH 44115

Defendant

Ali Suleiman, et al.
6779 Engle Rd., Ste. D
Middleburg Heights Ohio 44130
