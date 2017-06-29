Common Pleas Contract
- Date Filed
- June 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 882145
- Amount
- $179,099.36
- Case Type
- Contract
- Judge
- Judge W. Collier
Plaintiff
Filed by.
McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co., L. P. A.
101 West Prospect Ave., 1800 Midland Building
Cleveland, OH 44115
Plaintiff's Attorney
McCarthy,Lebit,Crystal & Liffman Co. LPA
101 W Prospect Ave
Cleveland OH 44115
Defendant
Ali Suleiman, et al.
6779 Engle Rd., Ste. DMiddleburg Heights Ohio 44130
About your information and the public record.