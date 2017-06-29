Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice

Date Filed
June 22, 2017
Case Number
882162
Amount
$250,000.00
Case Type
Tort-medical malpractice
Judge
Judge M. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Administratrix E/O Mary Weeks Eileen Owens
170 Creekside Dr.
Maple Heights Ohio 44137

Plaintiff's Attorney

Martin Stephen Delahunty III
Slater & Zurz
One Cascade Olaza, Suite 2210
Akron OH 44308

Defendant

Embassy Willow Park, LLC, et al.
Statutory Agent, Eric M. Simon, 200 Public Square, Ste. 3500
Cleveland, OH 44114
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 