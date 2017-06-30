Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 27, 2017
Case Number
14375
Amount
$925.26
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Rhonda L. Nunley, et al.
12306 Griffing Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44120
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST C 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
133.00 
Legal Frontage
38.00 
Average Depth
133 
Lot Square Ft.
5054 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 