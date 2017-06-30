Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 28, 2017
Case Number
14381
Amount
$4,153.58
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Jacqueline Butler, et al.
3123 East 79th St., #2
East Elmhurst, NY 11370
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.06400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
108.00 
Legal Frontage
26.00 
Average Depth
108 
Lot Square Ft.
2808 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 