Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 28, 2017
Case Number
14389
Amount
$1,085.58
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Free Avenue Storage, LLC
46 Shopping Plaza, #125
Chagrin Falls Ohio 44022
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
FREE AVENUE STORAGE, LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GB 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
620 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
COMMERCIAL VAC LAND 
Neighborhood
43007 
Total Buildings
Acreage
1.22800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
400.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
53471 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 