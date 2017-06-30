Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 28, 2017
Case Number
14391
Amount
$869.32
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Albertina J. Douglas, et al.
3466 West 133rd Street
Cleveland Ohio 44111
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
JONES, BASIL 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
98.00 
Legal Frontage
47.00 
Average Depth
98 
Lot Square Ft.
4606 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 