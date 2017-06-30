Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 28, 2017
Case Number
14394
Amount
$2,803.40
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Daniel P. Koscinski, et al.
3606 Sterns Rd., #124
Lambertville Michigan 48144
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.37800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
205.30 
Legal Frontage
129.30 
Average Depth
205 
Lot Square Ft.
16470 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 